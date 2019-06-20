Women in Business: Jill Sylte - Mutt Strutt

For Mutt Strutt dog-walking owner Jill Sylte, the inspiration for her business is a convergence of her passion for dogs, desire for business ownership and seeking solutions for busy pet owners.

In addition to pet owners with full schedules, Mutt Strutt provides an alternative to boarding for their clients who take frequent overnight trips. They also offer a solution to owners who may be experiencing mobility issues from injury, illness or aging.

With an à la carte pricing structure, pet owners can build a package that works best for their pet’s needs. Walks are available in 20, 30 and 60-minute intervals and can be scheduled.

“Our in-home services provide an extra level of security. We check in on pets each day, administer medication and even bring in the mail,” Sylte said.

Fully licensed and insured with employees that have all been background-checked, Sylte attributes Mutt Strutt’s positive reputation and growing client list to her dedication to customer service and building trust with clients.

“I love getting to know each dog’s unique personality. There is tremendous personal satisfaction,” Sylte said.

She also enjoys giving back and connecting with her community through volunteering and participation in Trak Shak runs in Homewood, and membership with Mountain Brook and Homewood Chambers of Commerce. Sylte also serves as administrator of the “Dogs of Homewood” Facebook page.

“We treat the dogs like they’re family. Your dog will be our best friend too.”

To offer an extra dose of exercise and affection for your furry family members, contact Mutt Strutt through MuttStrutt@yahoo.com or 209-2984.

Call: (205) 209-2984

Email: MuttStrutt@yahoo.com

Facebook: @MuttStrutt