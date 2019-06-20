Women in Business: Jennifer M. Hemstreet - RealtySouth

Spring is a busy season that RealtySouth agent Jennifer M. Hemstreet welcomes from all angles.

Hemstreet encourages her listing clients to focus on curb appeal. “It is the first thing potential buyers see when they look at houses. A little effort can go a long way on making buyers want to go in and see more.”

She recommends a clean and sturdy mailbox, pressure washed driveway and walkway, freshly spruced flowerbeds and a manicured lawn and shrubbery, as well as a nice doormat and clean front door. Hemstreet is also a certified Professional Property Stager and offers staging services free of charge to her clients, using their own belongings.

“My buyers can be ready to jump on an opportunity by getting a pre-approval letter from their lender. Sending that letter in with your offer tells the seller you are a serious buyer ready to move forward.”

Hemstreet grew up in Birmingham. Living in the area for so long and being an active member of the community allows her to offer her clients insight about moving in or around the Birmingham area.

“I love seeing the look on my clients’ faces when they close on the perfect house or sell their home to start a new chapter in life. My goal is to make the process as easy and painless as possible.”

Where: 105 Euclid Ave.

Call: (205) 919-8920

Web: JenniferHemstreet.RealtySouth.com

Sponsored Content.