Women in Business: Heidi Jackson - Sewing Machine Mart

It’s difficult to identify which aspect of her job Heidi Jackson enjoys most. As the co-owner of Sewing Machine Mart, Jackson’s passion for embroidery is second only to the joy she gets from observing the inspired creations of her customers.

“Sewing is not like when I was younger,” Jackson said. “Now it’s a creative outlet and a stress reliever. You’re not bound by all of the strict sewing rules that were taught years ago. Being able to share this with our customers is extremely gratifying.”

Over the year industry trends, the styles of creative sewing projects, and the technology that enables it has changed. While Jackson stays on top of the creative trends, her husband and co-owner keeps up with the technology.

“My husband, Shawn, has been the head of the service department for 25 years,” Jackson said. His support and experience allows the Sewing Machine Mart to maintain and repair favorite machines from all generations and styles.

In addition to being dealers of Baby Lock and Pfaff machines, the store also carries a full line of sewing and embroidery supplies, notions, software, thread and more.

Their selections and services have made Sewing Machine Mart a destination for sewing enthusiasts throughout the southeast.

“The great machines we sell make it easy for our customers to create whatever project they have in mind. It is very satisfying to help them make an informed decision on which machine to get and match one to their own needs,” said Jackson.

To find the perfect machine at a great price, shop Sewing Machine Mart’s Christmas in July sale. The store is located at 1722-C 28th Avenue South in Homewood. Visit sewingmachinemart.com or call 870-1931 to learn more.

Where: 1722-C 28th Ave. S.

Call: (205) 870-1931

Web: SewingMachineMart.com

