Women in Business: Dr. Saema Mirza, Dr. Anuradha Rao & Dr. Joyce Koppang - Cardiovascular Associates

At Cardiovascular Associates, your heart is their specialty.

The team at Cardiovascular Associates includes a group of women physicians fighting the number one killer of women.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women over 25. In fact, more than 8.6 million women die from heart disease each year, including one in every three American women. At Cardiovascular Associates, the team is passionate about protecting and healing the hearts of women in Alabama, which they’ve been doing for more than 70 years.

“We’re a group of caring and compassionate cardiologists surrounded by great staff that can provide you with all of the expertise you need in one location,” Dr. Anuradha Rao said.

“As a group, we bring different areas of expertise to the table so the patient can get the most comprehensive cardiovascular care. If the doctor that you see regularly does not specialize in your specific issue, he or she can refer you to the cardiologist who does,” Dr. Saema Mirza said.

With their cooperative, comprehensive approach to cardiology, Cardiovascular Associates draws on the collective experience and expertise of more than 30 cardiovascular specialists to serve the men and women of central Alabama.

“It’s like finding a great contractor to build your home and having access to the best subcontractors to assist him or her. Your cardiologist has access to the expertise of all of his or her colleagues, including cardiologists practicing the latest in women’s and preventive cardiology; cardiologists using the most cutting edge diagnostics while keeping your safety in mind; and cardiologists offering the latest and most up to date expertise in life-saving procedures,” Rao said.

If you or a loved one is experiencing symptoms of heart disease—and remember, women’s symptoms differ from men’s—please contact Cardiovascular Associates; they are ready to help.

Phone: (205) 510-5000

Web: cvapc.com

