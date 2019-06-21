Women in Business: Dr. Nicole Massie, Dr. Paula Rookis & Dr. Ali Parden - UCA Women’s Center

Run by women, for women — that’s the new UCA Women’s Center, a unique urological approach to female health.

“We are acutely in tune with women’s issues and needs,” said Dr. Ali Parden, a urogynecologist.

So far, they’ve seen that environment improve patient experience and outcomes.

“We want women to walk away from their visit with a positive experience and to know that their issues or problems are a genuine concern for us,” Parden said. “With on-site pelvic floor physical therapy and sex therapy, we can help a multitude of pelvic floor issues in one location.”

Dr. Nicole Massie said she switched from general urology to urogynecology after she realized so many of her patients were women with issues she wanted to focus on.

“I went back after practicing for several years and got additional training to get my FPRMS certification,” Massie said. “I really wanted to focus the latter half of my career on helping women and really understanding their issues to a much better extent.”

She hopes her patients feel comfortable and that their concerns are heard.

Dr. Paula Rookis, a urologist, says the positivity and caring at the women’s center enhances their patients’ experience. That’s one reason she said she loves it — that and the variety of options she can explore to help them address their problems.

“Most urologic problems have a combo of surgical and nonsurgical solutions, which makes urology interesting and enjoyable,” Rookis said.

Where: 3125 Independence Drive, Ste. 200

Call: (205) 930-0920

Web: UCAWomensCenter.com

Sponsored Content.