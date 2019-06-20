Women in Business: Dora Sarris Cothren, Debbie Sarris Owen & Abbey Kirby Ginter - Theadora Abbeyluxe

Almost 25 years ago, sisters Dora Sarris Cothren and Debbie Sarris Owen were both working retail and realized a large segment of women were underserved. At the time there were no contemporary stores in downtown Homewood. In 1994, Dora and Debbie took the plunge and opened Theadora.

In 2006, Abbey Kirby Ginter completed her internship with Theadora and recognized a missing market for women’s shoes and accessories and Abbeyluxe was born.

Today, Theadora Abbeyluxe offers a well-edited assortment of clothing, jewelry and shoes. They offer a unique mix of products that appeal to a wide range of customers.

This year Theadora will celebrate 25 years in business. After 25 years in business, the women have learned a lot and know running a business is not easy.

“You must be on the selling floor as an owner,” Debbie said. “Do not open a store unless you plan on being there. No one will run it like you do!”

“There is no such thing as overnight success,” Dora said. “Work hard, treat others how you want to be treated.”

The team looks forward to continuing to evolve and grow its customer base and product mix.

“Our customers range from eighth-grade girls looking for a special party dress to an 80-year-old woman looking for fun basics,” Dora said. “We are always amazed by our range of customers!”

The ladies of Theadora Abbeyluxe are continuously inspired by their customers and team of employees.

“We are honored to dress customers for special events and their ordinary everyday lives,” Debbie said.

“We strive to be leaders and mentors to other women hopefully creating a positive impact on today’s young women,” Ginter said.

The women believe the best thing they can offer their customers is excellent service. They enjoy working with their customers and pushing them out of their comfort zones.

“We are fortunate to have built relationships with our customers,” Dora said. “Between us and our amazing retail team, Heather Stignani and April Logan, we always take special care of our customers.”

The trio feel lucky to be women catering to women. They relate to their customer base because they understand the challenges that every woman faces in their daily lives: a work-life balance.

The products at Theadora Abbeyluxe change season to season. This season, the ladies are loving Cor, a footwear line that is handmade in Los Angeles. Theadora also brought a new clothing line from Colombia into the mix.

The women are passionate about fashion. Each day they are exposed to interesting fabric, textiles, workmanship and materials.

“People in the business are creative types that have a pulse on the up and coming trends,” Ginter said. “This keeps things new and fresh!”

Where: 2821 18th St. S.

Theadora: (205) 877-4531

Abbeyluxe: (205) 877-4531

Web: theadora.com

Sponsored Content.