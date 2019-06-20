Women in Business: Carolyn Chen - Wild Things Flowers & Curiosities

Nestled in an almost hidden spot behind SoHo Square in downtown Homewood, Wild Things Flowers & Curiosities is a quaint but vibrant floral boutique offering fresh floral arrangements, flowers by the stem, home decor accents, and gifts.

Carolyn Chen and her team have been working hard this year on events, weddings and teaching workshops each month.

“It’s so wonderful to see a bride’s vision for her wedding come out in our designs,” she said. “We source flowers from around the world and find the best blooms from Holland, Japan, Italy, and South America in addition to working closely with local flower farmers to find the perfect blend for each of our brides.”

Carolyn noted that the team is currently taking bookings for 2020 weddings and are overjoyed by the number of brides they have gotten to meet.

“The most meaningful part of our business is the people we have met along the way,” said Chen. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without the incredible people we have had the opportunity to work for. Each of our clients really inspires us in their own ways, but I’m also inspired every day by the women who work for me!”

In the shop, on any given day, you will find dogs napping in the sunlight, team members outside foraging for blooms and greenery, and a loyal and inspired crew in the shop, ready to create. The Wild Things staff is a gorgeous, kind-hearted bunch, contributing creatively to all aspects of the design process. Listening to a mix of 60’s hits, indie-folk and a lot of Brandi Carlile, they’re always working diligently on the latest up-and-coming project. Stop by the shop to get to know them.

To book a free wedding consultation call the store at 205.703.8821 or email hello@wildthingsbhm.com. Be sure to check out our latest workshop schedule on our website wildthingsbhm.com

Where: 2815B 18th St. S.

Call: (205) 703-8821

Web: WildThingsBhm.com

Sponsored Content.