Women in Business: Brandi Shoemaker - LiviRae Your Way

Brandi Shoemaker first found her interest in LiviRae in 2013, while watching a TV show called “Double Divas” with her daughter. The Lifetime show focused on two store owners helping women of all ages and sizes find their proper bra size.

Brandi’s daughter convinced her to take a trip to Atlanta to visit a LiviRae storefront so she could have her very own fitting.

“It was truly a life-changing experience when the first bra they put on me fit,” Brandi said. “I always left department stores feeling embarrassed, frustrated and disappointed. LiviRae changed all that for me.”

Later that fall, LiviRae sent out an email announcing they were starting a mobile service for ladies across the United States.

“I thought this would be perfect for me,” Brandi said. “I already told everyone I knew about the Georgia store, so I thought this would be the perfect opportunity for me to get involved and start my own business.”

Today, Brandi is a mobile bra fit specialist. She travels to ladies’ homes, offices or business to fit individuals or groups. She carries over 15 different styles and brands of bras to get the proper fit for each individual body and breast type. She also carries shapewear, underwear and lingerie.

“Our goal is to get you into a properly fitted bra and be able to do this from the comfort of your own home,” Brandi said. “There are many busy women and moms who don’t have time to travel from store to store trying to find a decent fitting bra. I want you to be comfortable and stress-free when you are shopping for that perfect bra for all occasions.”

Brandi stands out from her competition because she goes straight to the customer.

“I take away the stress, awkwardness, inconvenience and hours of your time it takes to search through multiple stores to find a so-so fitting bra,” Brandi said. “I bring my products to you to find the proper size you need.”

Brandi carries sizes 28A to 52N.

“No more going into a store and leaving because they don’t carry your size,” Brandi said. “No matter your size, LiviRae Your Way can help you find the bra for you.”

Brandi is passionate about her business because she understands the issues that come with an ill-fitted bra and sees the impact a proper fit can make on her clients’ lives.

“A properly-fitted bra can boost your confidence, allow your clothes to fit as they were designed to, take away your neck, back and shoulder pain and slim your waist,” Brandi said. “Most importantly, it can help you look and feel as beautiful on the outside as you are on the inside.”

The greatest gift Brandi could ask for as a business owner is to serve others by bringing smiles to their faces.

“Their joy is my joy and I couldn’t ask for more.”

Call: (256) 797-3333

Facebook: LiviRae Your Way - Huntsville & Birmingham, AL

Email: bshoemaker.lryw@gmail.com

