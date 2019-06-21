Women in Business: Barbara Lummis - ARC Realty Gallery Brokers

Barbara Lummis has always had a passion for serving the over-the-mountain area. Three years ago when her children were heading off to college, her husband suggested she get back into the real estate business. Without hesitation, Barbara dove in full force and joined the ARC Realty team.

Barbara has lived in Homewood for 24 years and the over-the-mountain area all of her life. She has a thorough understanding of the market, as well as the values and zoning of homes by each street.

She works hard each day to provide the highest level of personalized real estate services to community residents. She is always on the clock, allowing her clients to call, text or email her at any time.

“If we need to see a house in 20 minutes, then we go see it,” Barbara said. “If we need to send a contract within the hour, then we send it within the hour. The Homewood and over the mountain markets move quickly, so you need to be able to react immediately when a house pops on the market.”

From assessing the value of her clients’ homes to providing them with the top designers and photographers in Birmingham combined with utilizing all key social media channels and highest level of marketing tools, Barbara makes sure her clients feel comfortable during every step of the buying and selling process.

For Barbara, the best part of her job is seeing couples, families and first-time buyers at the closing table excited about their new home purchase.

“I strive to be the best Realtor I can,” she said. Part of that is remaining kind, honest and supportive while combining her knowledge, skills, and marketing to help aspiring homeowners and sellers achieve their goal.

Where: 2718 Cahaba Rd.

Call: (205) 492-1793

Web: BLummis.ARCRealtyCo.com

