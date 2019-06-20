Women in Business: Amanda Dabbs - Fred Smith Group

Amanda Dabbs says if a client is calling, she answers her phone every time.

“I try to be very available and very responsive. I’m always working for them,” said Dabbs, who works with the Fred Smith Group, part of RealtySouth. “I really put my heart and soul into it because I want my people to have the absolute best experience possible.”

She says it was her husband who first got her interested in real estate.

“He started selling real estate, and I loved it. I was all up in his business and acted like I was his assistant,” Dabbs said.

He moved on to a different kind of work, but around that same time, Dabbs knew real estate was what she wanted to do. She had three kids under 5 at the time, and not only did she love the work — she loved the flexible schedule.

“I like to be busy, but this way I could be as busy as I wanted and still be involved in my children’s lives,” she said. “And I just absolutely love the process of real estate. I love going to look at the houses and seeing my clients fall in love with one.”

Dabbs also loves being their “go-to” person and helping find solutions for any problems that might pop up along the way.

“I try to make it a red-carpet experience so they can feel comfortable, confident and secure in the process,” she said.

Where: 105 Euclid Ave.

Call: (205) 746-8820

Web: www.soldbyfred.com

Sponsored Content.