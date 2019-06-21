Women in Business: Alison Grizzle - Clearview Strategy Partners

In 2016, Alison Grizzle founded Clearview Strategy Partners. Her mission:

“To help business leaders understand their biggest assets: people.”

“People are the driving force behind every business,” said Grizzle. “Companies succeed when they have the right people in the right roles doing their best work.”

Grizzle has hands-on experience coaching and developing talent and teams in multiple industries. Throughout her career, she has been a facilitator of learning. She’s also helped coach people around defined standards of excellence. As a business consultant and former teacher, Grizzle has learned a lot about how people work best.

“People are unique,” she said. “What feels like micromanagement to one person is clarity to someone else. What some people call flexibility can come across as vagueness to others. To get the most out of your employees, you have to know what management style suits them.”

Grizzle uses behavioral analytics to help businesses understand how to manage their employees. She knows from experience how important proper talent management is. “Your understanding of your employees can make or break your business plan,” she said.

“At the end of 2016, I was planning for my departure from the state department of education. Over the years, I had filled many roles as a speaker, workplace development coach, leader, and teacher. And since 2009, I had been helping my husband build a strong team for Starnes Media”

Grizzle helped to mold a team of creative professionals, salespeople, and managers. Over the last decade, that team has helped turn Starnes Media from a $10 investment to a multi-million dollar company.

“No matter what stage your business is in, outside consultation and analytics can help.”

The key is to understand what stage you are in. “Ask yourself, ‘What’s the problem I’m trying to solve right now?’ Are you undergoing a leadership change? Are you merging teams? Are you trying to find the right match for a new role in your company? All of that can be made easier with some outside help.”

“One of the biggest mistakes I see businesses making is failing to use analytics to make real business decisions,” said Grizzle. “They treat analytics as a fun, one-day team building game. This is great, but it does not impact the bottom line; it doesn’t help a business to make real change.”

One of the things that may contribute to businesses’ misuse of analytics is the tool that they use.

“All analytics are not equal. Some tools are report-heavy rather than results-heavy,” said Grizzle. As a business owner, she knows that managers don’t have the time to read a 20-page report on each of their employees. Instead, she works with easy-to-apply solutions.

Grizzle was the first Predictive Index certified partner located in Alabama. She trains managers to use behavioral analytics when making business decisions. Her training and tools can help in hiring, managing, and team building.

“My goal is to help managers make better decisions about the people that fuel their company,” said Grizzle. “l know that I’ve been successful when my work has a positive effect on my client’s bottom line.”

Call: (205) 240-1553

Where: 2712 19th St., S.

Web: CVStrategy.com

Sponsored Content.