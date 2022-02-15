Wilbron CEO Brandon Wilson speaks at Chamber luncheon

Brandon Wilson, CEO and president of Wilbron - a public relations and communications firm that specializes in educational equity in Birmingham — spoke at this month’s Homewood Chamber of Commerce luncheon at The Club on Feb. 15.

Wilson spoke to chamber members about knowing what their missions are for their businesses.

“I want to challenge you today to think about the mission that compels you to wake up, to show up to work, to pay employees, to put up with the interesting activities of employees, to focus on retention, to put up with the statement that ‘the customer is always right,’” Wilson said. “Why is it that we choose to spend our days, day in and day out, and our minutes travailing through those challenges?”

Wilson said business owners overcome the challenges of owning a business because they believe that “the thing that we are building will have an impact on changing the world as we know it.”

“When we start the conversation about how what we are building can become engines for good, can we truly start to inspire actions that go well beyond transactions,” Wilson said. “At our company, we have a mission and it’s two words: for good. Because we have that two word mission, we now have to qualify what is ‘for good.’”

He said Wilbron has a three-way test to determine whether the work they’re doing is “for good.” The standards Wilbron employees abide by, he said, are the advancement of ethical business practices, the advancement of communities and must uplift the human condition of the ordinary person.

“It is important that we understand that through communications and through marketing, we can get people to do remarkable things,” Wilson said. “When we first started out as a company nearly 20 years ago, people said we were going to fail…I’m pleased to share that being mission-driven as a marketer has attracted some of the most influential brands to our company hence to the greater Birmingham area to do audacious work.”

Wilson used a former Wilbron client, Ed Farm, as an example. Ed Farm - a Birmingham based nonprofit organization that promotes equity in education, improving learning through technology and preparing students for the workforce — came to Wilbron with plans for starting a coding camp for children in Birmingham.

He said Ed Farm is in line with Wilbron’s “for good” philosophy because they want to inspire change. “I asked them why they wanted to do that and they said ‘well, we want to create 21st century leaders that have the ability to solve the world's most complex problems,’' Wilson said. “I said ‘if you want to do that, you don’t need a camp, you need a campus.’”

They are currently building that campus and it happened, partly, he said, because he was bold enough to share his vision with his clients.

“When you start with a mission, you transform yourself into something more powerful than a leader, you transform yourself into a magnet of opportunity,” Wilson said. “The best marketers, communicators, the best leaders are the ones with the power of attraction.”