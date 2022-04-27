Third SoHo restaurant, SoHo Tacos, opening by City Hall

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. SoHo Tacos will soon move into the space previously occupied by Tostadas at SoHo Square.

Dave Horn and Taylor Hughes, owners of SoHo Social and SoHo Standard, have always had a love for Mexican food.

So when the old Tostadas location across the plaza from their existing restaurants became available, they jumped at the opportunity.

“It’s the flavors,” Horn said. “It’s relatively simple but humble.”

The work became a bit more than the pair initially thought, with more construction work on the inside taking place than originally planned, Horn said.

As far as the menu items, Horn said patrons can expect a mix of authentic Mexican food and tex-mex options. Mexican food uses “lots of eggs” and offers “big, bold flavors” with various meats, Horn said. It keeps things interesting for the chefs, he said.

In addition to menu items like taco al pastor served from a vertical rotisserie, Horn said the restaurant will offer a large tequila and mezcal selection, and margaritas will be the drink of choice.

The aesthetic will be a “modern, but comfortable” take, similar to SoHo Social. The plan is to have burnt orange and drab-type green, along with off-white colors, to create a laid-back, casual atmosphere, Horn said.

“That’s what’s guiding us,” he said.

The hope is to open in June or July of this year, Horn said, and the owners plan to take feedback from customers and adapt as needed. The restaurant should also have between 35 and 55 employees, about 90% of whom will come from outside the two existing establishments, Horn said.