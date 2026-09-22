55 Athletics offers youth sports training in Homewood area

× Expand Photo courtesy of 55 Athletics

A Samford University sophomore has started a youth sports training program serving Homewood and the surrounding communities.

Braedy Sommerville founded 55 Athletics, which pairs young athletes with Samford students who serve as coaches and mentors. The program trains athletes in football, basketball, soccer, baseball, tennis, golf, lacrosse, and speed and agility, with options for beginner through competitive levels.

Sommerville said the goal is to make quality coaching and mentorship accessible to families in the area, not just those who can afford a private academy. The program has grown by word of mouth since it began.

Registration is available at 55athletics.com.