$51 million Colina WeHo apartment community completed near West Homewood

Colina WeHo, a new 310-unit apartment development located at 80 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood, has been completed by Dobbins Group in partnership with general contractor Capstone Building Corp.

The $51 million project includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units spread across 16 buildings, with a mix of garden-style and carriage-style apartments. Each unit features granite countertops, smart locks, walk-in showers, balconies, and full-size washers and dryers.

Community amenities include a heated resort-style pool with cabanas, pickleball court, indoor and outdoor fitness center, EV charging stations, concierge trash pickup, and a pet park and spa.

The development is located between Red Mountain Park and the Homewood Athletic Complex, near Interstate 65 and Lakeshore Drive.

“We’re proud to deliver a thoughtful residential community that fits well in an area experiencing tremendous amounts of renewal and growth,” said Bill Dobbins, principal of Dobbins Group.

Williams Blackstock Architects served as the architect for the project. Other partners included LBYD as civil engineer, Lorberbaum McNair & Associates as landscape architect and Bullock Environmental as environmental consultant.