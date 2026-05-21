33 years later, O.Henry’s Coffee & Company continues to shape life in Homewood

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. O.Henry’s in downtown Homewood O.Henry’s in downtown Homewood has been a staple of the community for 33 years.

The grinder roars before the door fully closes behind you, and the air is thick with the smell of freshly roasted beans, warm and nutty, curling into every corner of the room. Steam hisses from the espresso machine. A line forms quickly, not impatient, just practiced.

This is morning at O.Henry’s Coffee & Company in downtown Homewood, where the day begins with ritual. Behind the counter, baristas move with a practiced rhythm: scoop, grind, pour, then slide the cup forward with a smile. Regulars do not need menus. Many do not even need words. For 33 years, this shop has been part of the daily choreography of Homewood.

Blake Stevens, owner of O.Henry’s, said that has always been the point. “From day one, our founder wanted a place where people could gather around a delicious cup of coffee in a welcoming, cozy space,” he said. “O.Henry’s has kept that same feel and vision over 33 years.”

Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. O.Henry’s in downtown Homewood O.Henry’s in downtown Homewood has been a staple of the community for 33 years.

Dr. Henry Bright opened the original Homewood location in 1993. What began as a single shop became woven into the habits of the city, and you can feel it: tables sit close, conversations overlap, and regulars occupy the same spots they have for years. It is hard to be at O.Henry’s and not become part of someone else’s morning.

Store manager Chris Bell described the rhythm of the day. “Early morning from 6 to 8, it’s mostly black drip coffee. People are on their way to work. No lattes, nothing fancy. Just coffee.”

By 9, the orders change. “Hot lattes, iced lattes, honey cinnamon, café mochas, caramel macchiatos,” Bell said. “People slow down a little. No rush.”

Afternoon brings retirees lingering at tables, business meetings stretching across refills, parents with children. Drinks grow sweeter — Turtle Deluxe, Snickerdoodle Mocha. After 3 p.m., decaf and tea dominate, the pace softens, and conversations grow longer, unhurried.

The evolution of orders mirrors the evolution of the shop itself. The menu has grown, but the purpose has not. “This place still feels like it did when it started,” Stevens said. “There is something unidentifiable about Homewood, and we love being part of that.”

Regulars feel it too. Shelby Knight, owner and CEO of The Southern Planner, said, “Planning weddings is demanding. Here, I can get stuff done.”

Another regular is Scott Myers, CEO of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. “O.Henry’s is not just a place for coffee. It’s where you meet friends and connect with community,” he said.

Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. O.Henry’s in downtown Homewood O.Henry’s in downtown Homewood has been a staple of the community for 33 years.

That community philosophy is visible in greetings across tables, baristas knowing names and orders, and in the way no one seems in a hurry to leave. The grinder roars again, another batch of beans reduced to fragrant powder. The door opens, and cool air mixes with the rich scent of coffee.

Outside along 18th Street, traffic flows steadily through downtown Homewood. Inside, time slows just enough for strangers to become neighbors, one cup at a time.

To learn more, visit O.Henry’s website at ohenryscoffee.com.