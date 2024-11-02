Accolades: Patriots on the scoreboard

×
Photo by David Leong.
Homewood running back Evan Ausmer (2) carries the ball during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Oct. 4 at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.
- Homewood RB Evan Ausmer: Ran for 95 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Woodlawn on Sept. 13.
- QB/WR Kaleb Carson: Caught a touchdown and threw for another in a win over Jackson-Olin on Sept. 19. Carson also relieved an injured Will Myers in the second half of the Gardendale win on Oct. 4.
- QB Will Myers: Totaled four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) in a win over Jackson-Olin on Sept. 19.
- Defense: Pitched a shutout in a 52-0 win over Jackson-Olin on Sept. 19.
- WR Kylen Newell: Caught nine passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Mountain Brook on Sept. 27.
- Kicker Whit Armistead: Kicked three field goals in the win over Gardendale on Oct. 4.