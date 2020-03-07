PHOTOS: Wine 10k Birmingham

Wine 10k

Olympic medalist Emma Coburn congratulates runners as they cross the finish line at Lakeshore Park Plaza in the annual Wine 10k Birmingham on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Wine 10k

Runners take off from the start line in the annual Wine 10k Birmingham beginning at Patriot Park on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Wine 10k

Runners participate in the annual Wine 10k Birmingham beginning at Patriot Park on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Wine 10k

Runners make the final strides to the finish line at Lakeshore Park Plaza in the annual Wine 10k Birmingham on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Wine 10k

Olivia Galgano, 4, and her brother Joey, 2, cheer as runners make the final strides to the finish line at Lakeshore Park Plaza in the annual Wine 10k Birmingham on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Wine 10k

Olympic medalist Emma Coburn congratulates runners and poses for photos at the finish line at Lakeshore Park Plaza in the annual Wine 10k Birmingham on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Wine 10k

Olympic medalist Emma Coburn congratulates runners and poses for photos at the finish line at Lakeshore Park Plaza in the annual Wine 10k Birmingham on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Wine 10k

Runners enjoy mimosas at the finish line at Lakeshore Park Plaza during the annual Wine 10k Birmingham beginning at Patriot Park on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Wine 10k

Olympic medalist Emma Coburn congratulates runners and poses for photos at the finish line at Lakeshore Park Plaza in the annual Wine 10k Birmingham on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Wine 10k

Medals hang on a post as runners cross the finish line at Lakeshore Park Plaza in the annual Wine 10k Birmingham on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Hundreds of runners participated in Saturday's third annual Wine 10k Birmingham beginning at Patriot Park and ending at Lakeshore Park Plaza, where runners were greeted by Olympic medalist Emma Coburn, presented by Lemark Health. At the finish line, participants received massages, support from certified athletic trainers, mimosas, and grilled cheese sandwiches. 

