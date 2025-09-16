‘Roses and Rhythm’ gala set for Sept. 25 to support Homewood band’s Rose Parade trip

× Expand The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Woodlawn on Friday, Sep. 12, 2025, at Woodlawn High School. Photo by Richard Force.

On Friday nights in the fall, Homewood High School football games draw large crowds — but for many fans, it's the Patriot Marching Band, not the game, that takes center stage. Under the leadership of Band Director Chris Cooper, the band impresses at every halftime show, filling the field with all 353 student performers — including the Patriot Guard, Starlets and Star Spangled Girls.

The Homewood band has earned international acclaim and will add another major milestone to its résumé when it marches in the iconic Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2026.

“This will be my sixth Rose Parade,” said Cooper, who is in his 26th year with the Homewood Band. “I can’t tell you how exciting it is that morning right before we step off. Marching through TV Corner is a memory the students will carry with them for life.”

To help fund the trip, the band is hosting a gala, “Roses and Rhythm: A Night of Jazz,” on Sept. 25, 2025, at 7 p.m. The event will feature a performance by the Homewood High School Jazz Band and include special guests: the president and vice president of the Rose Bowl.

“Our event is going to be so much fun,” Cooper said. “It’s a community event where people can dress up and help us show off our amazing city and one of our music groups. Our head drum major, Shelby Parks, will be singing with the group — and she will absolutely bring the house down. Our silent auction team has done a wonderful job collecting items to bid on, so it’s going to be a great evening to meet the Rose Bowl president and offer some true Southern hospitality.”

The gala will be held at The Farrell in Homewood. Tickets are $125 per couple or $50 per individual. Finger foods and beverages will be served. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.