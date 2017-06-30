Renee Genereux, Megan Brasher

At Brandino Brass, Renee Genereux and Megan Brasher balance working a family-run business with their own families.

“Every day is different,” Brasher said. “We manage our own schedules and goals and are racing throughout the day.” Both Genereux and Brasher juggle life as working moms. Genereux is mom to daughters Grace and Joelle, and Brasher is mom to daughter Lilia and son Evan. “We want to offer great customer service and knowledge to help clients but to be run as a small family business,” she said. They especially like being a part of the Homewood community.

“We are such a small company,” Brasher said. “We do act like a family and also a team. We have no commission — we all work together. Everybody has different knowledge and backgrounds, and if one person doesn’t know an answer, they’re not afraid to ask and say, ‘They would be better at this than I am.’ We help each other.”

Recently, Brandino Brass has expanded their repertoire from hardware for doors and cabinets to representing several different lighting lines, mailboxes and posts, fireballs and bath accessories.

“Pretty much any hardware need you have, we have, whether for an existing home you’re looking to remodel or for new home construction,” Genereux said. “We want to find the latest, greatest new products while also holding on to classic, beloved designs,” she said.

All it takes is a few minutes for Genereux and Brasher to get to the bottom of their customer’s needs.

“If we talk for a few minutes, I can get [a client’s] style, interest, and taste and lead them in the direction they want to go,” Brasher said. Genereux said Brandino Brass’ customer service is what makes the company second to none.

“We go above and beyond and are trained to know our product. We can help our customers find something within any budget.”

The company started in 1948 as Brandino Sales Company and was created by Tony Brandino and his brother, Paul. In 1970, Tony’s son Buster joined the company, and 10 years later Brandino Sales Company became Brandino Brass. After a 17-year interlude on Florida’s 30-A, Brandino Brass came back home to Birmingham in 2009 and was re-established by Buster and his son, Eric.

The company is committed to providing an uncompromising selection of hardware and has only seven employees. Brandino Brass hopes to continue to grow and still maintain the family relationship they have with each other, along with client relationships Ultimately, their work is all about their customers.

“Our goal is to meet each individual client’s wants and needs. If we do not have the product that they need, we try to find it for them,” Brasher said. “If they can dream it, we help it become a reality.”

► WHERE: 2824 Central Ave.

► CALL: 978-8900

► WEBSITE: brandinobrass.com