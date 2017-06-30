Morgan Black, Darlene Negrotto, Ashley Thompson

The city’s most famous icon, Vulcan, might be a man, but the backbone of Vulcan Park and Museum, where the affectionately named “Big Guy” is located, is three women.

Darlene Negrotto, president and CEO; Ashley Thompson, director of development; and Morgan Black, director of marketing and PR, spearhead the leadership at Vulcan Park and Museum.

“There is nothing else like Vulcan, so that alone makes our business unique,” Negrotto said. “Our operation is more varied than one might initially think — from a park and picnics to weddings and corporate events to educational programs for children and adults, to community events like Thunder on the Mountain. No two days are the same!”

It’s a role that Thompson relishes.

“Not everyone has the opportunity to say they work for Vulcan — the largest cast iron statue in the world,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the team’s mission is to “preserve and promote Vulcan as the symbol for the Birmingham region, to advance knowledge and understanding of Birmingham’s history and culture, and to encourage exploration of the region,” she said.

And how does the team know it is succeeding?

“Local and national recognitions for business excellence have been validations of our staff’s efforts to maintain high ethical business standards, while positive feedback from guests tells us that we’re connecting with our visitors in a meaningful way,” Negrotto said.

Black said Vulcan Park and Museum is the only comprehensive history museum in the area.

“Not only do we tell the story of Vulcan’s history, but we start from our roots and tell how Birmingham came to be as well as highlight where we are today,” she said.

She hopes to continue to ensure that residents of the Birmingham region are engaged.

“Vulcan is their backyard, and we want them to want to come here over and over, whether it be for events, or to bring a guest or to just sit and enjoy the park,” Black said. “Although Vulcan is a Birmingham staple, we feel that our residents may have the ‘been there, done that’ approach. Vulcan isn’t just that statue on the hill — at Vulcan Park and Museum, we have events all year long to experience our park different than the last time, as well as a rotating exhibit gallery that tells the story of Birmingham’s history in a new way each time.”

Vulcan Park and Museum is an exciting place to work, Thompson said — a place where it’s impossible to not be happy.

“It not only educates folks on Birmingham’s unique history, but it is a place that makes people happy,” she said. “Busloads of children arrive daily and are in awe when they walk up the steps to the base of the tower and after the tour of the only comprehensive museum of Birmingham’s history. Brides and grooms choose [us] as the location to start their futures together. The park is full of excitement, flowers and fun.”

Negrotto said people often tell her that she has the best job in town — and she agrees.

“Vulcan has been held in the hearts of five generations of our ancestors, and he will be here for many in the future, serving as a link between our past and the generations yet to come,” she said. “It is a true privilege to be a part of heartfelt life memories, to represent our community to visitors from around the globe, to preserve and share the stories of our history and culture, and to instill a sense of place and pride in those who will one day lead our community.”