Thirty-six years ago this September, Lynda Rothoff opened The Korduroy Krocodile in Homewood. She and a friend knew someone whose shop was closing, they happened upon a building to rent and dove in headfirst to owning a business.

Rothoff has since become more than just a business owner — she has become a housekeeper, a maintenance woman, a bookkeeper and a counselor to her customers. She’s now on her second generation of customers, as women who used to come in the store to shop for their kids are now shopping for their grandkids.

“It becomes like a family,” she said. “I love talking to people and talking to my customers. It’s surprising; I have people come in and say ‘I need a hug. I need to talk. I need to share for a minute.’”

She’s also watched as the second and third generations of her own family grow to be part of the shop, including daughter Julie Rothoff and granddaughters Sophie, pictured, Rachel and Leah Shunnarah.

A people person who loves to laugh and enjoy life, Rothoff loves her customers and her employees, too. One employee has worked for Rothoff for 25 years; one employee worked for the store as a teenager and now, as a full-time schoolteacher, spends her summers off back in the store, helping out.

And 36 years in, Rothoff doesn’t regret her decision to go into business for herself. “I’ve worked jobs where I didn’t enjoy it ... and so far, I have never dreaded coming to work. My goal is to keep serving everybody and enjoying life.”

► WHERE: 2912 Linden Ave.

► CALL: 879-0030

► WEB: korduroykrocodile.com