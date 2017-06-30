Liz Montgomery, who grew up in Brazil where her parents were missionaries, had worked at SouthTrust Bank for 20 years but didn’t want to relocate when the bank was bought out by Wachovia in 2004. Johnny “Ironman” Montgomery, a longtime Realtor, didn’t want her to move either, Liz said.

“He popped the question, and we got married in August 2005,” she said. “Now, we have fun working together to help clients find the best homes for them whether it be buying, selling or renting.”

When the market crashed in 2007, Liz Montgomery found herself doing more renting than selling. “I now manage about 70 rental properties for multiple owners,” she said. “I enjoy handling it all — helping others to buy, sell or rent a home.”

Liz is now the owner/broker of NorthStar Realty as well as a real estate agent/associate broker with ERA King Real Estate with Johnny.

Recently there’s been another familial addition to this power team. Liz’s son, Raymond Woods, joined the team after graduating from the University of Alabama. He received his real-estate license this summer.

He’ll work with the Montgomerys with buying, selling and renting of property.

Liz Montgomery’s businesses continue to grow as the market improves.

“The market is really hot right now, especially with rentals, so that’s keeping everything very busy.”

Liz Montgomery, who grew up in Brazil where her parents were missionaries, had worked at SouthTrust Bank for 20 years but didn’t want to relocate when the bank was bought out by Wachovia in 2004. Johnny “Ironman” Montgomery, a longtime Realtor, didn’t want her to move either, Liz said.

“He popped the question, and we got married in August 2005,” she said. “Now, we have fun working together to help clients find the best homes for them whether it be buying, selling or renting.”

When the market crashed in 2007, Liz Montgomery found herself doing more renting than selling. “I now manage about 70 rental properties for multiple owners,” she said. “I enjoy handling it all — helping others to buy, sell or rent a home.”

Liz is now the owner/broker of NorthStar Realty as well as a real estate agent/associate broker with ERA King Real Estate with Johnny.

Recently there’s been another familial addition to this power team. Liz’s son, Raymond Woods, joined the team after graduating from the University of Alabama. He received his real-estate license this summer.

He’ll work with the Montgomerys with buying, selling and renting of property.

Liz Montgomery’s businesses continue to grow as the market improves.

“The market is really hot right now, especially with rentals, so that’s keeping everything very busy.”

► WHERE: 2700 Rogers Drive, Suite 300

► CALL: 205-531-7735

► WEB: northstarrealtyal.com

► EMAIL: northstar4@gmail.com