Julie Gannon, O.D., has much to be proud of in her life: Personally, she is most proud of her family; professionally, she is proud of her employer, Alabama Eye and Cataract Center, and their dedication to their patients.

“I take great satisfaction in the Alabama Eye and Cataract Center’s absolute devotion to the best possible outcome for every patient,” Gannon said. “The Alabama Eye and Cataract Center makes patients its only priority. Optimal patient outcome drives us every day. We strive to stay on the leading edge of technology, knowledge, and technique.”

Gannon has always been fascinated by science, she said, and majored in biology at the University of the South (in Sewanee, Tennessee).

“Optometry offered an excellent opportunity to continue pursuing my interests while offering care and assistance to my patients,” Gannon said.

Now, she is able to help patients improve their vision while monitoring and treating a vast variety of medical conditions and diseases. It is work she loves and allows her to balance a fulfilling career with a rich family life. Though raising a family while devoting herself to her practice and patients is a challenge, it is one she welcomes.

“Although [balance is] extremely difficult to practice, it is vital to me to keep work at the office and give myself totally to my family when not working,” she said.

