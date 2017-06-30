Dr. Deborah Youhn, Dr. Rayna Dyck, Brittany Rigsby, CRNP

× Expand Sarah Finnegan

At Skin Wellness Center of Alabama, the dermatologists try to be a “one-stop shop” for all their patients’ skincare needs.

This includes medical dermatology including acne, psoriasis, keloid scars, alopecia, skin cancer, hair loss and pediatric treatments. The center also provides surgical treatments for more severe conditions and cosmetic treatments including Botox, laser hair or tattoo removal, scar reduction, microdermabrasion, skin tightening and anti-aging services, vein treatment, mole removal and more.

“Our office provides light and photodynamic therapy, as well, in order to provide better centralized care to our patients. We also offer a number of skin and hair care products in-office for purchase to again help provide one-stop, centralized care to our patients,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rayna Dyck said.

For patients from infants all the way up to senior citizens, Dyck said the Skin Wellness staff knows that skin and hair issues are more than just physical.

“Our focus is on the whole patient, not just the skin but the overall physical health, emotional health and social well-being. We do not take lightly the emotional toll skin disorders can take on a patient,” Dyck said.

Dr. Deborah Youhn joined the Skin Wellness team after 15 years in dermatology. She primarily focuses on skin cancer detection and treatment, but she does treat other skin conditions as well. Youhn said she always feels satisfied when she can help a patient feel better or treat a serious condition before it becomes harmful.

“I love getting to know [patients] and often I take care of whole families. It’s really one of the most satisfying aspects of medicine. It’s also great to be in a field where you can really help someone feel better. Many of the conditions we treat may not be life threatening, but if you help someone have clearer skin, it can certainly be life changing for them,” Youhn said.

Nurse practitioner Brittany Rigsby entered the dermatology field about 10 years ago, and agreed that patient relationships are integral to treatment.

“I spend time with my patients and try to treat them like a person, not a number,” Rigsby said. “My goal is to make each person love the skin they are in and be as healthy as possible.”

To keep wait times down for patient appointments, SWCA provides a variety of forms online so they can be filled out in advance, along with a portal to access individual medical history.

The SWCA site also features care documents for several common procedures, such as biopsies or chemical peels, to make sure that patients can heal properly after leaving the office.

Dyck said that SWCA staff “are truly advocates for our patients” by working with pharmacies and insurance companies to keep treatment affordable. Whether their individual case is minor or major, each patient deserves healthy, beautiful skin.

“My favorite part of this business is the interaction with all of our patients, getting to know many of them on a personal level and feeling that you’ve been able to help them in some way. Also the feeling that you get when you saved someone’s life finding a skin cancer early is great,” Rigsby said.