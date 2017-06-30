Your dentist appointment should never feel like you’re being rushed. At Homewood Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, Dr. Deanne Vail and Dr. Julie Webb purposefully create a boutique atmosphere so they can talk with each and every patient.

“Our vision was to create a boutique style family dental practice, which would allow us to spend ample clinical time with each and every patient,” Vail said. “You’re able to develop personal relationships with your patients and their family.”

Vail and Webb went to dental school together at the University of Alabama and started their practice in January 2006. Their practice offers not only preventative treatment, but also restorative work such as implants, bleaching, crowns and veneers. Homewood Family and Cosmetic Dentistry offers sleep apnea and snoring therapy as well as Botox, at the request of patients, Vail said.

While their boutique style means that sometimes new patients have to wait a little longer for their first appointment, Vail and Webb feel that it makes a difference in their long-term health. By fitting fewer patients in each day, they have time to talk about each person’s individual treatment plan and educate them on how their whole body can be affected by their dental hygiene.

“We just can’t stress enough how important oral healthcare is to your overall systemic health,” Vail said. “We feel privileged that people put their trust in us, and we don’t take that for granted.”

Their cosmetic treatments have a different, but no less important, impact on patients.

“It changes people’s lives confidence-wise, and there’s just so many reasons why cosmetic dentistry can benefit a person’s life,” Vail said.

When they go home at the end of the day, Vail said stheyhe can feel good about the work they’ve done.

“I think we both felt that dentistry is a well-respected area of medicine, and it really does offer a nice balance between the ability to offer consistent, quality care while leaving time to manage a busy family life,” Vail said.

Vail and her husband Tyler are 14-year Homewood residents and parents to four sons: Griffin (15), Carter (12), Drew (9) and Cannon (7). Webb and her husband Rodney live in Hoover with their four dogs.

Homewood Family and Cosmetic Dentistry is also set apart by their community activity. Their staff can be seen in elementary and preschool classrooms in February to talk about Children’s Dental Health Month, and they will make free custom mouthguards for any child playing in Homewood recreational sports, even if they aren’t regular patients.

“We just do that because we truly want to make sure all these kiddos’ teeth are protected,” Vail said.

They sponsor all of Homewood’s schools, as well as the Library Foundation, parks and recreation and several individual sports.

“You’ll see our logo on the back of every little T-shirt in town. And it’s not for the recognition,” Vail said. “I don’t know of any other practice in Homewood that supports the community like we do.”

► WHERE: 1752 Oxmoor Road

► CALL: 868-4577

► WEBSITE: homewooddental.com