What sets a bank apart from its competitors isn’t the products it offers, but rather the service its employees provide. Chrissi Cook at First Commercial Bank/Synovus believes this is where her company comes out on top.

“We listen to what they need,” Cook said of First Commercial’s customers. “We really want to dig deep and find out what their plans are.”

First Commercial has been located in Homewood since 1985, and Cook, now vice president, joined the company 18 years ago. She works with both small businesses and individual customers to meet their financial needs. Particularly for business clients, Cook said, it’s important to understand their goals, whether that’s growth and expansion, succession or saving more money.

“What they need is a business partner, a financial partner that listens and shares their vision,” Cook said. “I like learning about new businesses; I like learning about what our customers do.”

First Commercial’s services are competitive with others in the Birmingham area, and Cook said she has had customers walk through the door based on a recommendation from another bank that First Commercial can provide what they’re looking for.

Banking is still about relationships and trusting that your banker has your interest as a priority. “If you know you have someone you can trust to take care of you, you don’t have to have a branch on every corner,” Cook said.

