Charlotte Thompson and Jeana Lee Thompson

As any bride knows, planning a wedding can be overwhelming. The team at Bella Bridesmaids can help alleviate stress in an important area: beautifully dressing the bridesmaids.

Bella Bridesmaids has complete collections from 33 designers and call themselves a “human Rolodex” of what’s on their showroom floor.

“We help brides and bridesmaids come together, even if everyone is choosing different colors, fabrics and textures,” said Jeana Lee Thompson, who, along with her sister, Charlotte Thompson, has co-owned the business for nearly 11 years.

Bella Bridesmaids is a national franchise; before the sisters opened the Birmingham store, the closest shop was in Atlanta. “One benefit [of being a franchise] is if a bridesmaid is in San Francisco, Chicago or New York they still get to have the experience even if they’re not at the Birmingham showroom,” Jeana Lee Thompson said. “They can go in their local store, try on the dress and get fitted, even if they’re in a different city.”

The store operates by appointment only so brides and bridesmaids can have the team’s complete and undivided attention. “Our mission is really to have the bride and her bridesmaids have a pleasant experience, find dresses they love and pictures they will love for years to come,” Jeana Lee Thompson said.

► WHERE: 104 Broadway St.

► CALL: 942-6444

► WEB: bellabridesmaids.com