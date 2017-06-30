Carrie Holley, co-owner of Escape Day Spa, said her spa is aptly named.

“We want a place for people to escape,” she said. “There is so much stress in this world today. Stress is a huge killer. Preventative medicine should be healthy eating habits, exercise and spa treatments.”

Sisters Carrie Holley and Alicia Liddon offer the latter in droves. Guests at Escape can treat themselves to massage therapy, reiki, Thai massage, body treatments, aesthetics, Xtreme eyelash extensions, full body waxing, manicures and pedicures — all done by therapists who care.

“I think that we have caring therapists who truly love what they do and truly love enjoying working at Escape,” Carrie said. “I think that speaks loudly, because if you care about your employees and they care about you, then they will treat your guests top notch.”

Escape uses all-natural products and investigates the companies they use.

“We truly care about the products we use at the spa,” Carrie said. “Our skin is the largest organ of the body, and we are already exposed to so many elements. We need to protect ourselves from daily factors, so using only the purest products makes sense.”

Carrie has been a massage therapist for 17 years, and Alicia has been an aesthetician and lash technician since 2010. Escape has been in operation since 2010, and in Homewood since 2012.

“We moved to Homewood in 2012 because of growth so early,” Carrie said. “We literally were turning people down and decided to find a larger location.”

Carrie said they love being in Homewood, and they try to make their spa warm, accessible and affordable, so that anyone who needs a spa day can get the treatment they deserve.

Despite the larger location, Escape prides itself on being a small business formed locally.

“The warm, small feeling I think is exactly what is missing in a lot of businesses these days,” Carrie said.

For Carrie and Alicia, having a sister-owned business has been extremely rewarding and they enjoy being the place where everyone can find an escape.