Andrea Snyder still remembers the “surreal” feeling of opening night at the first Urban Cookhouse, which she and her husband, David, opened in June 2010.

“My husband and I had only prepared the food in our home, so to see a full kitchen staff making this beautiful food that tasted great was so exciting,” Snyder recalled. “And to see the crowd of people that came to our opening was astonishing! I remember the adrenaline rush of taking all of the orders and seeing the food delivered quickly. I could tell by the buzz in the room and the smiles on customers’ faces, that we had hit a home run!”

The idea for Urban Cookhouse came from a desire to bring locally sourced food to the fast-casual restaurant market, though Snyder said some elements of the menu also came from her husband’s experience with wood and charcoal grilling with his grandfather. The concept was a hit and has expanded from their original spot at 2846 18th St. S. into 10 total locations, with three more coming soon.

“There are so many great restaurants in Birmingham, and I am humbled that people love us enough to support our expansion,” Snyder said.

The flexibility and creativity of running a restaurant is what Snyder enjoys about her job, as well as the people she gets to know on both sides of the counter.

“We really try to give customers a level of service that is above and beyond our price point. We want you to pay $10 for a meal and feel like you got $20 worth of service,” Snyder said. “And it’s not just about making sure you are served adequately; it’s about having meaningful customer interactions and becoming a friendly face in our community.”

Their menu includes sandwiches, salads, wraps and plated meals, with sides including the beloved Millie Ray’s orange rolls. Fresh strawberries, which they buy from several local farms, are a summer hit as they turn into Urban Cookhouse’s strawberry lemonade. In addition to their strawberry lemonade milkshake, Snyder said she plans to add more milkshake flavors soon.

The key to Urban Cookhouse’s success, Snyder said, is viewing every day as an opportunity to improve and reach a higher goal.

“Listening to your customers is key and you have to have an open mind when it comes to criticism,” Snyder said.

Snyder wants to focus on sales growth within her existing restaurants and possibly expand Urban Cookhouse’s footprint in the Birmingham area.

► WHERE: 2846 18th St. S.

► CALL: 879-0883

► WEBSITE: urbancookhouse.com