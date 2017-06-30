“I don’t always know what’s for dinner, but I always know what’s for dessert,” Amy Jason said. And at her store, Cookie Fix, cookies are always on the table.

After years of hearing compliments about her cookies, Jason decided to open her store in downtown Homewood in 2016, two days before Thanksgiving.

Now, eight months later, her business has grown “by leaps and bounds,” she said.

Cookie Fix offers a wide variety of cookies that are made with the highest quality ingredients and baked throughout the day — not cooked in one large batch at the start of each day. This way, she said, she and her employees are able to provide the freshest cookies to their customers.

As the owner, Jason does a little bit of everything, from cleaning out the freezer to recipe creation, but said she couldn’t do it without the help of her staff. Together, they work with customers to fill their orders.

Jason and her team offer catering trays, frozen cookie dough, corporate orders, cookie tins and “over the top desserts,” which she said helps customers use their cookies to ramp-up other desserts. They also sell bakeware and the Dough Makers baking sheets, which she credits to helping create the signature crispy outside and gooey inside her cookies are known for, and provide excellent customer service.

“We’re really invested in the customer experience,” she said.

After seeing familiar faces, she and her staff have learned more about their customers, including their favorite cookies and where her cookies go after leaving the store. “[I love seeing] the smiles and people coming in and telling me about sharing their cookies,” she said. “They’re sharing themselves and they’re sharing smiles.”