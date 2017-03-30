Sunday open house: April 2

Sunday 2-4 p.m.

1504 Bellview Circle

  • Homewood
  • $399,900  
  • MLS #778125
  • 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
  • Hosted by: Lesa Clark, 205.706.9456

1532 Saulter View Road

  • Homewood
  • $325,000   
  • MLS #778125
  • 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
  • Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742

1837 Lake Ridge Road

  • Homewood
  • $450,000  
  • MLS #778463
  • 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
  • Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

1704 Roseland Drive

  • Edgewood
  • $525,000  
  • MLS #778100
  • 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
  • Hosted by: John Newell, 205.532.0959

