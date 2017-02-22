With burst of energy, Statum takes over softball program

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Homewood High School softball New Homewood High School softball coach Tiffany Statum, at left, directs the girls during a Feb. 9 practice. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Homewood High School softball Senior center fielder Kristie Looney makes the catch. Prev Next

It’s a dream come true for new Homewood High School softball coach Tiffany Statum. It’s her first year leading a program she knows a little bit about, as she grew up in Homewood and played for the Patriots in her high school years.

“I have always loved Homewood and how the community is so close-knit and supportive of its school,” she said. “It has been great to come back and see how that aspect has not changed.”

After spending a few years working on her master’s degree, she is back where it all began for her. The flashbacks come when she steps onto the same diamond she once graced as a student-athlete, in the same phase of life as the girls she is now charged with guiding.

“I catch myself getting glimpses of my glory days and wanting to replicate that, but I also want to make it fit to this generation. I get excited about having the opportunity to help the young ladies develop into the people that they are meant to be,” Statum said.

Statum wants her program at Homewood to be one built for long-term success, but there is no need to complicate that goal. It begins with an emphasis on the sport in the lower ranks.

“My plan is simple; to develop a program that promotes softball at a young age so that we can continue to be competitive year after year,” she said.

As for the Patriots’ squad in 2017, Homewood returns its ace in all facets: Venice Sanders, a workhorse on the mound and as efficient as it gets with the bat in her hand. Her overpowering fastball, coupled with her .506 batting average in 2016, is enough to give opposing teams trouble.

Homewood may have to wait a few weeks to get Sanders on the field, however, as the softball team awaits the conclusion of basketball season to receive her services. Each of the last two seasons, the Lady Patriots have advanced to the state finals.

“Venice is an outstanding athlete,” Statum said. “She will make the transition from basketball to softball easily, just as she has in the past.”

The Patriots also have leadoff hitter Kristie Looney to help out from the leadoff spot, as she is one of a handful of seniors Homewood has, along with Sabrina Mardis, Sarah Bryant and Maggie Boner.

“We have a strong group of seniors that have shown their leadership thus far. I expect each of them to play a vital part in this season,” Statum said.

Just since the start of practice at the end of January, Statum has been extremely impressed by what she has seen from the team, a group taking a new style and system head-on, determined to make the most out of this season.

“We are all excited about the season,” she said. “I have seen significant growth just in the past few weeks. I see leaders stepping up both verbally and by example. I am most proud of how the ladies have bought into what the new coaching staff brings to the table. Sometimes change or learning new things can be hard, but these girls are all in.”

Homewood began its season on Feb. 21 by hosting Briarwood, and plays home games in the month of March against Pelham (March 2), Pleasant Grove (14), Calera (16), and Parker (21).