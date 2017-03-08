Homewood AD takes job in Seattle

× 1 of 7 Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood Girls Basketball State Championships 2017 The Homewood girls basketball team takes on Hazel Green during the AHSAA Class 6A State Championship on March 4, 2017 at the Legacy Arena of the BJCC in Birmingham, Al. The Lady Patriots went on to defeat the Trojans for a championship win. × 2 of 7 Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood Girls Basketball State Championships 2017 The Homewood girls basketball team takes on Hazel Green during the AHSAA Class 6A State Championship on March 4, 2017 at the Legacy Arena of the BJCC in Birmingham, Al. The Lady Patriots went on to defeat the Trojans for a championship win. × 3 of 7 Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood Girls Basketball State Championships 2017 The Homewood girls basketball team takes on Hazel Green during the AHSAA Class 6A State Championship on March 4, 2017 at the Legacy Arena of the BJCC in Birmingham, Al. The Lady Patriots went on to defeat the Trojans for a championship win. × 4 of 7 Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood Girls Basketball State Championships 2017 The Homewood girls basketball team takes on Hazel Green during the AHSAA Class 6A State Championship on March 4, 2017 at the Legacy Arena of the BJCC in Birmingham, Al. The Lady Patriots went on to defeat the Trojans for a championship win. × 5 of 7 Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood Girls Basketball State Championships 2017 The Homewood girls basketball team takes on Hazel Green during the AHSAA Class 6A State Championship on March 4, 2017 at the Legacy Arena of the BJCC in Birmingham, Al. The Lady Patriots went on to defeat the Trojans for a championship win. × 6 of 7 Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood Girls Basketball State Championships 2017 The Homewood girls basketball team takes on Hazel Green during the AHSAA Class 6A State Championship on March 4, 2017 at the Legacy Arena of the BJCC in Birmingham, Al. The Lady Patriots went on to defeat the Trojans for a championship win. × 7 of 7 Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood Girls Basketball State Championships 2017 The Homewood girls basketball team takes on Hazel Green during the AHSAA Class 6A State Championship on March 4, 2017 at the Legacy Arena of the BJCC in Birmingham, Al. The Lady Patriots went on to defeat the Trojans for a championship win. Prev Next

Homewood City Schools athletic director Kevin Tubbs has relinquished his post to become the Director of Research and Development at the Seattle Science Foundation.

Tubbs served as AD for six years, including this season as the Homewood High School girls basketball coach. He led the Lady Patriots to their second state title in school history, and second in the last three years.

“Homewood is an amazing place, with incredible coaches and athletes,” Tubbs said in a statement. “I've been blessed to be part of this incredible athletic program. The success over the last six years is a testament to the commitment made by our school administration to provide our students with the best opportunity to reach their potential in athletics. It has truly been an honor."

During those six years, the high school won 17 state championship and was named one of the Best Athletic Programs in the country by USA Today in 2016. Tubbs also played a large role in many programs, including the founding of the Homewood Athletic Foundation and an academic monitoring and tutoring program – with the help of volleyball coach Carol Chesnutt.

“Coach Tubbs' dedication and leadership as athletic director and coach has directly contributed to the development of outstanding student athletic programs,” HCS Superintendent Dr. Bill Cleveland said. “His hard work will be missed, but we wish him the best with his future endeavors.”