The Reset: Patriots volleyball splits in area play

× Expand Layton Dudley Homewood Helena The Homewood Patriots storm the field before a game between Helena and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. Here is the third installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood High School football team remained perfect, notching a win over Helena on Friday night to move to 5-0 on the season.

Click here for the full recap of the game. The Patriots are off this Friday before taking on John Carroll on Oct. 6.

John Carroll fell short at Jackson-Olin, 42-7, on Thursday. Click here for the recap. The Cavaliers travel to Moody this Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood High School volleyball team got Class 6A, Area 10 play going last week. The Patriots started the week on Monday with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-15) win over Parker.

Homewood hosted Ramsay on Tuesday and dropped a tight 3-1 (25-21, 25-27, 25-18, 30-28) decision to the Rams. Click here for a full recap of that match.

Over the weekend, the Patriots competed in the HeffStrong Tournament at Spain Park and went 2-4 overall. Homewood started out by dropping straight-set decisions to Carbon Hill (25-19, 25-13), Bayside Academy (25-18, 25-12) and Prattville (25-23, 25-15) in pool play.

But the Patriots played better in silver bracket competition, knocking off John Carroll (25-22, 25-18) and Tuscaloosa County (25-16, 25-16) before falling to Carbon Hill again (25-9, 25-10).

Homewood has another busy week, as it travels to Shades Valley on Tuesday and hosts Parker on Thursday. The Patriots will compete in the Over the Mountain Tournament at Hoover over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country teams did not race this past weekend, as a trip to Kentucky awaits. The Patriots will travel north to compete at the Greater Louisville Classic on Saturday.

NOTABLE ALUMNI

Ameer Abdullah rushed 14 times for 47 yards and caught three passes for 39 yards in the Detroit Lions’ 30-26 loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

