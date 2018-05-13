The Reset: Patriots qualify for state, soccer teams win state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Golf Homewood Golf The Homewood Golf team won the Class 6A South Sub-State on Monday, May 7, 2018.

GOLF

The Homewood boys golf team won the Class 6A South Sub-State tournament on Monday, May 7, firing a 297 to qualify for the state tournament. Ford Goldasich led the Patriots with a 71 (1-under par). Jack Goldasich fired an even-par 72, Harrison Sims shot a 75 and Ren Riley and Avery Stansell each scored 79.

The Homewood girls golf team will join the boys at state for the first time in school history, as the Lady Patriots finished second in the sub-state tournament.

The state tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday, May 14-15, at The Shoals Golf Club.

SOCCER

The Homewood boys soccer team finished off an undefeated season with a 3-0 win over Fort Payne in the Class 6A championship game on Saturday. Click here to read about the Patriots’ first title since 2014.

The John Carroll girls soccer team claimed its fourth state title in five years with a 2-0 win over Gardendale on Saturday. Click here for a recap of the Class 6A girls championship.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team advanced to the Class 6A North Central Regional, but that is where the Patriots’ season ended on Thursday. The Patriots were defeated by Pinson Valley, 16-4, before losing to Minor, 11-4, in the following game.

John Carroll’s season also came to a close on Thursday at the North Central Regional. The Cavaliers picked up a 16-1 win over Minor to open up the tournament, as Devon Grace Boyd doubled, tripled and drove in four runs to lead the offensive outburst. Emma Bauer was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Kayla Coley-Drayton and Gracie Mills each drove in two runs as well.

The Cavaliers fell in their next two games, a 13-0 loss to Pinson Valley and an 8-7 loss to Jasper, as they were eliminated.

