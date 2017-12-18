The Reset: Basketball teams continue to build

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood VS SPHS Boys Basketball Jack Goldasich (3) looks for a pass while DayQuan Williams (3) plays defense during a game between Spain Park and Homewood on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood High School basketball teams were in limited action last week.

The Lady Patriots played just once, but they beat Mountain Brook 51-49 on Friday, as they improved to 8-3 on the year. Tori Webb led the way with 23 points.

They have a busier week ahead, as they travel to Midfield on Monday before taking part in Hoover’s Big Orange Classic Thursday through Saturday. In pool play, Homewood plays Carver-Montgomery on Thursday at 11 a.m. and takes on Lafayette (Mississippi) Friday at 12:30 p.m. Bracket play is set for Saturday.

Homewood’s boys exited the week with their record still at the .500 mark (6-6), after splitting a pair of games. On Friday, the Patriots beat Thompson 62-27, behind 26 points and 10 rebounds from Logan Padgett.

The Patriots dropped a tight 51-49 decision to Hueytown on Saturday. Homewood rallied from a 16-point third-quarter deficit to make it tight in the end. The Patriots missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won the game. Padgett registered another double-double, with 15 points and 10 boards, while Jack Goldasich scored 10 as well.

This week, the boys play in the Steel City Invitational at Samford University, hosted by Knight Eady. The tournament will take place Wednesday through Friday, and the Patriots start their run on Wednesday at 1 p.m. against Eufaula.

