The Reset: Girls basketball extends win streak

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood VS SPHS Girls Basketball Kalia Cunningham (22) moves down the court during a game between Spain Park and Homewood on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Al.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood High School basketball teams played a pair of games last week, with the girls winning both and the boys dropping a pair.

The girls continued their solid play with two more wins, as they increased their winning streak to seven games and now sit with a 7-3 record.

On Tuesday, the Lady Patriots made quick work of Pelham, winning 65-26. Kalia Cunningham led all scorers with 16 points, followed by 11 points from Kassidy Crawford.

Homewood picked up another convincing win with its 79-37 triumph over Chelsea on Thursday. Tori Webb had 21 points, and Hannah Barber added 14 in the victory.

The boys team dropped tight games to both Pelham and Chelsea. Pelham knocked off the Patriots, 59-49, on Tuesday, and the Patriots fell to Chelsea, 40-32, on Thursday. In that contest, Chelsea finished the game on an 11-2 run. Homewood is now 5-5 on the season.

Snow on Friday forced Homewood to cancel its games at John Carroll, and both teams are working to reschedule. This week, the girls host Mountain Brook on Friday. The boys host Thompson on Friday then play at Hueytown on Saturday.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood track and field teams competed in their second meet of the indoor season on Saturday at the Holiday Invitational, held at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Both the Patriots girls and boys earned second place team finishes.

Jasmine Griffin’s performances highlighted the weekend, as she posted first-place showings in two events. The senior won the 60-meter dash in 7.69 seconds and the 60-meter hurdles in 8.94 seconds. Both times set meet records.

Christian Hill and Aiya Finch also performed well in their respective events. Hill placed second in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, one-quarter inch and fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 34-8.25.

Finch finished second in the triple jump (35-9) and fourth in the long jump (16-7.75).

Also in the field, Reid Catherine Bunn took third in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet.

The Homewood girls placed third in the 4x400-meter relay, running 4:17.

Will Stone and Patrick McMahon produced the most notable performances for the Patriots boys. Stone won the 1,600 meters in 4:31, and McMahon won the shot put with a heave of 45-11.5.

Joshua Thomas also stood out. He took second in the triple jump (44-3) and third in the 60 hurdles (9.16).

The Homewood teams will return to action Jan. 6 at the Ice Breaker Invitational.

