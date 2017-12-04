The Reset: Girls basketball rolling, track and field begins

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood VS SPHS Girls Basketball Tori Webb (33) stands at the free throw line during a game between Spain Park and Homewood on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Al.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood High School girls basketball team continued its strong play last week, extending its winning streak to five after losing the first three games to begin the season.

The Lady Patriots won all three of their games last week, starting with a 54-35 win at Bibb County on Tuesday. In that contest, Kassidy Crawford led the way with 16 points, with Alexia Hood chipping in 13 points.

Homewood followed that up with a 69-55 win at Thompson on Thursday. Tori Webb and Hannah Barber registered double-doubles, with Webb racking up 24 points and 15 rebounds, while Barber had 15 points and 10 assists.

The Lady Patriots dominated Vestavia Hills, 71-27, on Friday to finish off the perfect week. Barber scored 22 points, with Hood (11) and Crawford (10) also getting into double figures. Kayla Mikula contributed in a big way as well, with 15 rebounds.

The boys team now sits with a 5-3 overall record after winning two of three games last week. On Tuesday, the Patriots cruised past Bibb County, 53-25, as Logan Padgett led the way with 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Patriots won at Thompson, 51-34, on Thursday, but dropped a tight 44-42 decision to Vestavia Hills in overtime on Friday.

Both teams play three games once again this week. Homewood travels to Pelham on Tuesday, hosts Chelsea on Thursday and takes a short trip to John Carroll on Friday.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood track and field teams opened their 2017-18 seasons on Saturday at the Magic City Invitational, which was hosted by the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Jasmine Griffin, a senior, emerged as the leading point scorer for the Patriots at the meet. She won the 60-meter dash in 7.63 seconds, took second in the 400-meter run (58.16) and placed third in the 60-meter hurdles (9.14).

Sophomore Lainey Phelps also made a triumphant return to competition. After using the fall to rest, the standout distance runner won the 800 meters in 2:17.

Other Patriots posting solid performances included Makiyah Sills (third, 60 dash), Celie Jackson (third, 3,200), Christian Hill (third, long jump), Joshua Thomas (second, triple jump), Alvin Finch (third, 3,200) and Patrick McMahon (third, shot put).

The Homewood track and field teams will return to action this weekend at the Holiday Invitational, which also will be held at the CrossPlex.

