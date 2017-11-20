The Reset: Hoops update, swimmers advance to state

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood VS SPHS Girls Basketball Hannah Barber (23) goes for a basket while Bailey Bowers (3) attempts a block during a game between Spain Park and Homewood on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Al.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. Here is the 11th installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood High School football team saw its great season come to an end on Friday night, as the Patriots fell to Clay-Chalkville, 30-0, in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood High boys basketball team trailed by one point entering the final quarter of Thursday’s game against Spain Park.

It won by 19.

Jack Goldasich drained a 3-pointer early in the frame and ignited a scoring rush that propelled the host Patriots (2-0) to a 67-48 victory.

“What I was really so proud of is we just defended and kind of forced them into some bad shots in the fourth quarter, and rebounded and then converted on the other end,” head coach Tim Shepler said. “It was really a good win for a young team that needs to know they can do that.”

Homewood knocked down long-range shots throughout the night, sinking 10 3-pointers. Goldasich led the way with four; Jack Dorough made three. Kentrell Martin (15), Logan Padgett (14), Goldasich (13) and Will Simmons (11) all scored in double digits.

The Patriots will be in action this week at the 39th Annual Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic, which is hosted by Vestavia Hills.

The Homewood girls, meanwhile, are looking for their first win of the season at Hewitt-Trussville’s Bryant Bank Tournament. The Lady Patriots (0-3) dropped three games to open their 2017 campaign, though they have faced top-notch competition.

They fell last week to reigning Class 7A state champion Hoover, 66-40, reigning 7A runner-up Spain Park, 57-54, and reigning 5A champion Wenonah, 59-40. The loss to Wenonah occurred in the opening round at Bryant Bank, which runs through Tuesday.

SWIMMING

The Homewood High swim team competed this past weekend at the AHSAA Central Sectional Championship, which was held Friday and Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Several Patriots qualified for the 6A-7A state meet.

Isabel Blish advanced in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly. She placed fifth in the IM with a time of 2 minutes, 15.31 seconds and seventh in the butterfly with a time of 1:00.84. Hannah Brook Gibbons punched her ticket to state in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle. She finished seventh in the 100 in 57.86 seconds and eighth in the 50 in 26.21.

The Homewood girls also qualified in the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.

Jackson Merrell, Max Breeden and John Robert Wallace paced the Homewood boys.

Breeden finished eventh in the 100 butterfly in 58.22 and eighth in the 50 freestyle in 23.95. Merrell placed third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.92. Wallace tied for fifth in the 100 freestyle in 53.37.

The Homewood boys also qualified for state in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.

The state meet will take place Dec. 1-2 at Auburn’s Martin Aquatics Center.

ALUMNI

Malik Cook-Stroupe, a redshirt sophomore guard at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, scored a season-high 18 points in the Chargers 88-70 win over Trevecca Nazarene on Thursday. He was one point shy of matching his career high.

-- What did we miss? What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.