The Reset: Football keeps rolling, volleyball closes season

× Expand layton Dudley Homewood vs. Hueytown Homewood recovers a fumble during a game between Hueytown and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood High School football team capped off a perfect Class 6A, Region 5 slate with a 23-7 win over Hueytown on Friday. Click here for a full recap of the game.

Homewood plays at Paul Bryant on Friday to wrap up the regular season.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood High School volleyball team finished second in the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament last Monday to qualify for the North Super Regional. Click here for the rundown of the area tournament.

The Patriots run in Huntsville didn't last long, though, as they fell to Oxford, 3-0 (21-25, 17-25, 24-26), to conclude Krimson White's first year as head coach.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood High School cross-country teams were off this past week, but they will return to action on Thursday at the Class 6A, Section 3 meet. The competition will be held at Veterans Park in Hoover, with the girls race scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and the boys race scheduled for 9:30 a.m. The top three teams at sectionals will qualify for the Nov. 11 state meet.

To get ready for championship season, check out this feature from our November print edition spotlighting Homewood cross-country standout Will Stone.

ALUMNI

Auburn sophomore Andy Smith placed 88th this past weekend at the SEC Cross Country Championships in Athens, Georgia. He completed the 8K course in 26 minutes, 11 seconds, as the Auburn men finished ninth.

