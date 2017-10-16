The Reset: Football routs Ramsay, volleyball hosts Blalock tournament

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood VS Ramsay Football 2017 Larkin Williams (10) reaches over the end zone for a touchdown during a game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood High School football team throttled the defending Class 6A state champs, Ramsay, on Friday night, shutting out the Rams, 38-0. The Patriots defense forced five turnovers and allowed fewer than 120 total yards. Click here for a full recap of the game.

John Carroll got back on the right track, as the Cavaliers improved their record to 3-4 with a 21-14 win over Springville.

The Patriots travel to Shades Valley for a de facto 6A, Region 5 title game this Friday. John Carroll hosts Ramsay.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood High School volleyball team fell to John Carroll, 3-0, before hosting the Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend.

The Patriots went 2-2 in pool play, alternating wins and losses. They started with a 2-0 (25-21, 25-22) win over Oxford and a 2-0 (11-25, 7-25) defeat to Mountain Brook on Friday. On Saturday, the Patriots beat Hewitt-Trussville, 2-0 (25-23, 25-21), and lost 2-0 (15-25, 17-25) to Hazel Green to wrap up pool play.

Homewood won back-to-back matches to begin bracket play, sweeping Paul Bryant (25-9, 25-14) and Grissom (25-21, 25-20). The Patriots run came to an end with a 2-0 (25-21, 25-15) loss to Alexandria.

The Patriots round out their regular season slate this week, as they host Oak Grove on Tuesday and Gardendale on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country teams did not compete this weekend. They will return to action Thursday at the Hoover Invitational.

NOTABLE ALUMNI

Auburn sophomore Andy Smith clocked an 8K time of 26 minutes, 58 seconds on Friday at the Crimson Classic in Tuscaloosa. He finished ahead of former Homewood cross-country teammate and current Alabama freshman Paul Selden, who ran 27:15.

