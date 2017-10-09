The Reset: Stone wins, Patriots defeat John Carroll

× Expand Jimmy J. Mitchell Homewood's David Robertson Jr. (1) during a game between Homewood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. Here is the fifth installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood High School football team upped its record to 6-0 with a dominating 35-7 victory over neighboring rival John Carroll on Friday night. Read the full report from the battle of Lakeshore here.

The Patriots host Ramsay in a critical region game on Friday night, while John Carroll travels to Springville.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood High School volleyball team won two of its three matches last week. The Patriots began the week with an area win over Shades Valley on Monday, sweeping the Mounties, 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-19).

On Tuesday, Homewood traveled to Ramsay for another area match and suffered a 3-0 defeat (14-25, 21-25, 23-25).

Homewood hosted a teachers appreciation night on Thursday and defeated Indian Springs.

This week, the Patriots host John Carroll on Wednesday for senior night, and host the Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Homewood junior Will Stone won the gold division boys race on Saturday at the Jesse Owens Classic in Oakville. He dueled with his friend, Vestavia Hills senior James Sweeney, on the way to a 5K personal-best 15 minutes, 22 seconds. His first-place performance propelled the Homewood boys to an eighth-place finish in the team standings. Read a full recap of that race here.

Sophomore Celie Jackson paced her Patriots in the girls gold race, placing 13th in a personal-best 19:03. Homewood finished 11th in the team standings.

The Patriot cross-country teams will return to action Oct. 19 at the Hoover Invitational.

