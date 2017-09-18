The Reset: Stone wins again

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood WR Marcus McGhee (22) attempts to catch a pass during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 15, 2007, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. Here is the second installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood High School football team knocked off one of its toughest Class 6A, Region 5 foes last Friday. The Patriots took down Jackson-Olin, 28-6, in a complete performance. Click here for a full recap of the game.

The Patriots host Helena this Friday night.

John Carroll dropped a tight one to Parker, 24-17. The Cavaliers have started the season strong and are currently 2-1. They will head to Jackson-Olin on Thursday night.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood High School volleyball team played one match last week, a home affair against Spain Park on Wednesday. The Jags knocked off the Patriots 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 26-24). It wasn’t a desirable result for Homewood, but the Patriots played much better in the second and third sets, and had a lead in the third before falling.

This week, the Patriots are at Parker on Monday night and at home against Ramsay on Tuesday. They will take part in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Homewood junior Will Stone won his second race in as many weeks, cruising to the varsity boys title on Saturday morning at the Spain Park Cross Country Classic. Stone made his definitive move in the second mile of the 5K race to separate himself from the field.

He crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 26 seconds. The week before, he earned his first win of the season at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational.

“I think it definitely boosts my confidence to know that [week] in and [week] out I can consistently stay at the top of the race,” Stone said. “It makes me feel good.”

Stone and teammate Jackson Merrell (14th, 17:33) paced the Patriot boys to a fifth-place finish. The Homewood girls secured a fourth-place finish behind sophomore Celie Jackson, who clocked a time of 20:22 to nab fifth.

Both teams will take next weekend off before traveling to Kentucky for the Greater Louisville Classic on Sept. 30.

NOTABLE ALUMNI

Maryville sophomore Deja Hester-Taylor played in three volleyball matches over the weekend, combining for 11 kills and 12 digs.