The Reset: Patriots sweep outdoor state meet

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team’s playoff run came to an end on Friday, as the Patriots were swept out of the Class 6A quarterfinals by Cullman. Click here to read the recap of the series.

GOLF

The Homewood boys golf team won the Class 6A, Section 2 tournament on Monday, April 30, shooting a 303 to beat Helena by nine strokes.

Jack Goldasich and Ren Riley each fired a 74 (+2) to lead the Patriots, while Ford Goldasich shot 77, Harrison Sims shot 78 and Avery Stansell carded an 80. Joshua Peters shot a 77 as well to qualify for the sub-state tournament as an individual.

With the win, the Patriots qualified for the sub-state tournament, to be held Monday, May 7, in Spanish Fort. The top two teams will qualify for the state tournament the following week.

SOCCER

The Homewood boys soccer team picked up two more impressive playoff wins during the week to grab a spot in the Class 6A Final Four.

On Tuesday, the Patriots shut out Northridge, 3-0, in the second round of the playoffs. Eric Hepp notched two goals in the first half, including one off an assist from Harrison Wingo. Connor Smith scored the game’s final goal in the second half with a helper from Jake Henderson. Goalkeeper Ian Myers kept the clean sheet.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Homewood ran away from John Carroll in a 6-1 victory. Hepp notched a hat trick, Jackson Wallace scored twice and Azariah Kipchumba scored the other goal for the Patriots.

The win improved the Patriots to 22-0-2 on the season, as the team has found the back of the net 99 times so far.

Homewood will take on Northview in the semifinals on Friday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. Game time is set for 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team claimed the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament championship during the week, as the Patriots won all three games they played in the tournament.

On Wednesday, Homewood cruised past Parker, 17-2, before beating Ramsay, 12-1, on Thursday. In the area championship game on Friday, Homewood knocked off Shades Valley, 12-2, in five innings. Jakaria Byrd’s grand slam was the highlight of a big fourth inning that sent Homewood to the win.

With the win, Homewood qualified for the Class 6A North Central Regional in Tuscaloosa, to be played this Thursday and Friday at Bowers Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

Homewood swept the outdoor track and field state meet, held Thursday through Saturday in Gulf Shores.

Homewood won its fifth consecutive girls state outdoor title with 126.75 points in the Class 6A competition. Pelham was second with 81. The Homewood boys earned their first outdoor championship since 2014 with 80.5 points. Northridge had 63 for second place.

Homewood’s Christian Hill won the triple jump with a best leap of 39 feet, 3.75 inches, while Kayla Mikula was third (37-5.75). Hill finished second in the long jump behind teammate Aiya Finch, who recorded a distance of 18-5. Celie Jackson won the 3,200-meter run in 11:28 and finished third in both the 1,600 and 800.

Jasmine Griffin won the 100 and 300 hurdles and was third in the 100-meter dash. Makiyah Sills came home third in the 100 hurdles. Alex Brooks won the girls pole vault for by clearing 11 feet. Anna Grace Gibbons finished third by clearing 9 feet, 6 inches.

The girls 4x800 relay team finished third in 10:19.1.

Will Stone won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. Stone finished the weekend with four state championships to his credit.

The Homewood boys won the 4x800 relay in 8:17.8.

In the pole vault, Homewood’s Eli Brooks cleared 13 feet, 6 inches, good for second place.

Other athletes to participate in individual events for the Patriots included Adah Allen, Hanna Brook Gibbons, Edie Smith, Victoria Thompson, Laura Kemper, Briana Rapley, Reid Catherine Bunn, Alyssa Langford, Mary Elizabeth Harrison, Maggie White, Jaden Alexander, Alex Wormely, Blake Busby, Brady Cassell, Jack Gray, Carson Bedics, Alvin Finch, Jackson Merrell, Boubacar Sylla, Stephon May, Sam Dill, Logan Justice, Patrick McMahon, Kris Wilkins, John Michael Hurry, Jackson McLain and Tobias Thomas.

