The Reset: Girls tennis 3rd at state, baseball sweeps, track and field wins sectional

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs for the first time since 2013 with its sweep of Gardendale on Friday. Click here for a recap of the series.

This week, the Patriots will host Cullman in the quarterfinals on Friday and Saturday.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team fell to Pelham, 10-0, on Tuesday.

The Patriots competed in Briarwood’s Lady Lion Classic round robin event over the weekend, and began with a 10-2 win over Etowah on Friday. On Saturday, the Patriots played three games. Homewood fell to Montevallo, 5-2, fell to Calera, 15-0, and lost to Briarwood, 9-0.

SOCCER

The Homewood girls soccer team picked up a 1-0 win over Prattville on Tuesday to conclude the regular season, but the girls saw their season come to an end on Friday, as the Lady Patriots fell to Chelsea, 4-3, in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Chelsea took a 3-0 lead into halftime, but the Lady Patriots rallied for two goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half. Homewood scored another goal to pull within a single goal again, but Chelsea, the defending state champ, held on for the win.

The boys team pulled off a thrilling, 3-2, victory over defending state champion Pelham in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Saturday night. Abraham Jaimes got Homewood on the board in the opening moments, but Pelham equalized the score at 1-1 under 10 minutes into the game. With just under 19 minutes to play in the second half, Harrison Wingo connected on a shot from about 30 yards out to give the Patriots a lead, but Pelham scored again with seven minutes to play in regulation.

The game went to overtime, where Jake Henderson headed in a free kick from Wingo to lift the Patriots to the victory. Homewood will host Northridge on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the second round.

TENNIS

The Homewood girls tennis team finished third in the Class 6A state tennis tournament on Tuesday. The boys team also competed at state. Maggie White won the state title at the No. 1 singles and teamed up with Mackenzie Farrell to win in No. 1 doubles.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood boys and girls outdoor track and field teams won the Class 6A, Section 3 meet, held Friday and Saturday at Mountain Brook. The top five finishers in each event qualified for the state meet in Gulf Shores this upcoming weekend.

On the girls side, Jasmine Griffin (12.22 seconds, first) and Makiyah Sills (12.32, second) qualified for state in the 100-meter dash, while Sills also moved on in the 200 (25.43, second). Celie Jackson (2:28.45, first), Adah Allen (2:30.27, fourth) and Hanna Brook Gibbons (2:32.21, fifth) advanced in the 800. Jackson (5:30.73), Edie Smith (5:40.89) and Gibbons (5:41.77) took the top three spots, respectively, in the 1600. The Lady Patriots did the same in the 3200, with Jackson (12:12.83), Victoria Thompson (12:34.38) and Laura Kemper (12:34.43) pulling off the feat.

In the 100 hurdles, Griffin came home first in 14.33 seconds, Sills placed third in 15.18 seconds and Briana Rapley finished fourth in 16.07 seconds. Sills (45.72, first), Griffin (47.49, third) and Rapley (47.62, fourth) also qualified for state in the 300 hurdles. The girls 4x400 (4:09.83, fourth) and 4x800 (10:38.37, first) relay teams qualified as well.

In the field, Reid Catherine Bunn’s jump of 5 feet was good enough for second in the high jump. Christian Hill (17-5, 37-2.5) and Aiya Finch (17-2, 36-9) took the top two spots in the long jump and the triple jump. Alex Brooks (11-0), Anna Grace Gibbons (9-6) and Mary Elizabeth Harrison (8-0) were first, second, and fourth respectively in the pole vault. Maggie White finished third in the javelin toss, with a throw of 94-9.

On the boys side, Jaden Alexander finished third in the 100-meter dash, running it in 10.94 seconds. Blake Busby finished third in the 400 in 51.28 seconds. Will Stone won both the 1600 and 3200, finishing those in 4:26.74 and 9:42.68, respectively. Jack Gray (4:35.7, fourth) and Carson Bedics (4:36.01, fifth) qualified in the 1600, while Alvin Finch (9:59.39, fourth) and Jackson Merrell (10:06.17, fifth) advanced in the 3200. Boubacar Sylla was third in the 110 hurdles (15.72) and third in the 300 hurdles (40.92). The boys 4x400 (3:30.33, fourth) and 4x800 (8:26.78, first) relay teams advanced as well.

In the field, Stephon May advanced in the high jump (6-4, first) and long jump (21-2, fifth). Alexander took home top honors in the long jump with a 22-6. Eli Brooks cleared 12-6 to win the pole vault, followed by Walker Smith (12-0, second) and Logan Justice (11-0, fourth). Patrick McMahon (141-7, first), Kris Wilkins (127-11, second) and John Michael Hurry (122-5, fourth) moved on in the discus. Eli Brooks (160-2, first) and Hurry (155-6, second) took home the top two honors in javelin. Tobias Thomas won the shot put with a throw of 45-2.5, followed in third place by McMahon’s throw of 44-4.

