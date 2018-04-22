The Reset: Patriots baseball advances, tennis teams qualify for state

× Expand Layton Dudley Homewood Vs. Minor The Homewood Patriots cheer during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Minor and Homewood on Friday, April 20, 2018, at Homewood High School.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team capped off the regular season with a 5-4 loss to Chelsea in eight innings on Tuesday. In the game, Crawford Doyle had an RBI double and Ben Teel registered two hits.

On Friday, Homewood swept Minor in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Read about the series win here. Also in that game, Josh Hall broke the national record for career stolen bases. Read his story here.

This week, the Patriots travel to Gardendale for the second round. A doubleheader will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, with a third game to be played Saturday if necessary.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team scored four runs in the sixth inning to grab the lead in a 7-5 area win over Shades Valley on Tuesday. Jakaria Byrd led the way offensively, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Hunter Dunn drove in three runs as well.

Homewood blew out Mountain Brook, 16-5, on Thursday. Zoe Couch went 3-for-5 with four RBIs to lead the way offensively. Camille Etheridge doubled, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Byrd homered and Alex Hershbine knocked in two runs as well.

This week, the Patriots are at Pelham on Tuesday, at Calera on Thursday and wrap up the regular season at Briarwood’s Lady Lion Classic over the weekend.

TENNIS

The Homewood boys and girls tennis teams both finished second as a team at the Class 6A, Section 4 tournament at Jasper High School last Monday and Tuesday. The girls were led by singles champs Maggie White and Emma Wildman and the winning doubles team of White and Mackenzie Farrell. The boys second-place finish was considered an upset. Both teams will compete at the state tournament in Montgomery this Monday and Tuesday.

SOCCER

Both Homewood soccer teams shut out Altamont on Tuesday, with the boys winning 4-0 and the girls winning 5-0.

The Homewood boys remained undefeated on the season with a 2-0 win over John Carroll on Thursday. John Carroll’s girls knocked off Homewood, 3-2.

The playoffs begin this week, with game times and opponents to be announced.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood outdoor track and field teams participated in the Hewitt-Trussville Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Both the boys and girls teams finished second to Hewitt-Trussville. The boys team tallied 117.5 points while the girls scored 94.

For the girls, Makiyah Sills picked up victories in two events and placed second in another to lead the way. She placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.57 seconds. But Sills won the 100 hurdles (14.5) and 300 hurdles (45.43). Celie Jackson placed third in the one-mile run, crossing the line in 5:23.18. Aiya Finch won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 5 inches. Finch also won the triple jump (36-8.5), while Christian Hill was third (35-9). Alex Brook cleared 11-6 to finish second in the pole vault.

For the boys, Will Stone finished third in the 800-meter run by finishing in 1:58.38, but won the one-mile run in 4:26.72. Boubacar Sylla finished third in the 300 hurdles in 40.79 seconds. Stephon May was second in the high jump (6-4) and won the long jump (21-8.5). Eli Brooks (12-6, second) and Cross Derriso (11-0, third) each got on the podium in the pole vault. Tobias Thomas placed second in the shot put with a distance of 47-1.

This week, the Patriots will compete in the section meet at Mountain Brook High School.

