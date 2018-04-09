The Reset: Patriots pitching leads the way

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood's Ben Teel in a practice before the season.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team picked up a Class 6A, Area 10 win over Parker, 12-0, on Tuesday. Justin Perreault did not allow a hit in the five-inning shutout and struck out eight batters. Jake Miller hit his first career home run and Daniel Patton picked up two hits and two RBIs. Josh Hall registered two hits, an RBI, two runs scored and four stolen bases.

The Patriots finished the sweep of Parker on Thursday with a 10-0 win. Hunter Keim pitched a three-hit shutout over five innings. Michael Kash drove in two runs and Hall, Miller, Patton and Crawford Doyle all picked up RBIs.

Homewood swept Cordova on Saturday, winning by scores of 8-1 and 14-3. Ben Teel went the distance in the first game, giving up five hits and a run with nine strikeouts to pick up his sixth win of the season. Hall and Kash each scored two runs and stole three bases. Homewood blew up for 12 runs in the first inning of the second game and cruised. Meyer Wolnek gave up just one hit in three innings to get the win.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team started the week on a high note, notching a 12-4 win over Parker in a Class 6A, Area 10 game. Zoe Couch went 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple with three RBIs at the plate. Abby Brown picked up two hits and a pair of RBIs as well.

The Patriots beat Parker again on Thursday, downing the Herd, 10-0.

SOCCER

The Homewood boys soccer team picked up a 10-0 win over Parker on Tuesday. The girls team pulled out a 2-1 win over Thompson as well.

On Thursday, the boys team dominated area foe Parker, 11-0. The boys team turned around and beat Stanhope Elmore 5-0 on Friday and now sit with a 15-0-2 record.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood outdoor track and field teams competed in the Mobile Challenge of Champions over the weekend. Jasmine Griffin finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.56 seconds. Aiya Finch won the long jump with a jump of 18 feet, 3 inches. Christian Hill placed third with a 17-10 leap. Finch came home third in the triple jump (37-4). On the boys side, Will Stone won the two-mile run in 9:27.96. Stephon May placed second in the high jump, clearing 6-2. Josh Thomas finished second in the long jump (22-3.25) and triple jump (45-11).

TENNIS

During the week, the Homewood boys tennis team fell to Hewitt-Trussville (9-0) and Oxford (5-4). The girls fell to Hewitt-Trussville (9-0) but swept Oxford (9-0).

