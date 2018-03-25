The Reset: Barber leads Alabama to victory

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Hannah Barber (23) drives the ball down the court during an AHSAA Class 6A Northest Regional final game against Ramsay on February 20, 2018 at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Al. The Lady Patriots fell to the Rams 73-49 to end their season.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team opened up Class 6A, Area 10 play with a 15-4 win over Shades Valley on Wednesday. Justin Perrault got the win on the mound, going five innings and surrendering three hits and one run to go with eight strikeouts. Crawford Doyle and Ben Teel each knocked in three runs, while Daniel Patton registered a pair of hits, runs, RBIs and stolen bases. Josh Hall swiped three bags.

The Patriots completed the sweep of Shades Valley on Thursday with a 9-0 win. Hunter Keim pitched a complete game shutout, allowing four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in his seven innings. Doyle was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Jake Miller finished 2-for-3 as well, with a double and two runs scored. Evan Lemak drove in a run with a double. Hall stole three bases with a hit and two walks. Patton drove in two runs and Teel doubled.

Homewood completed a sweep in Jasper on Friday. In the first game, the Patriots dominated Dora, 12-0. Meyer Wolnek allowed just one hit and struck out nine batters in five innings on the mound. Hall picked up two hits, scored three runs, stole two bases and drove in two runs in the game. In the second game, Homewood rallied from two runs down to beat Jasper, 5-2. Teel gutted out 6 2/3 innings on the mound, surrendering two runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out nine. He yielded way to Miller, who finished the game and picked up the save.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team notched a key Class 6A, Area 10 win on Wednesday, downing Shades Valley 12-3. Alexia Hood had a big night at the plate, going 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Zoe Couch doubled twice and knocked in two runs and hurled the complete game in the circle.

The Patriots grabbed another area win on Friday, as they defeated Ramsay, 13-9. Aniah Blanchard drove in two runs in the game, while Maggie Sheffer and Couch each drew three walks at the plate.

BASKETBALL

Hannah Barber played n the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game on March 16 and she helped lead the Alabama team to a 109-96 victory over Mississippi. Barber scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting and added seven assists.

SOCCER

The Homewood soccer teams swept Pinson Valley on Wednesday. The boys team won 6-0 and the girls team won 10-0.

TENNIS

The Homewood girls tennis team beat Pinson Valley, 9-0, on Thursday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood outdoor track and field teams competed in the Auburn Elite on Thursday. On the girls side, Lainey Phelps finished first in the 1600-meter run (5:05.83) and second in the 800 (2:21.89). Jasmine Griffin won the 300 hurdles (44.87) and placed third in the 100 hurdles (15.60). The 4x100 relay team finished second (48.80). Reid Catherine Bunn won the high jump competition with a mark of five feet. Christian Hill (18-3) and Aiya Finch (17-1.5) finished first and third, respectively, in the long jump. Hill’s triple jump of 36-9.5 was good enough for third place. Alex Brooks won the pole vault after she cleared 11-6.

For the boys, Will Stone won the 1600 with a time of 4:21.11. Josh Thomas was third in the 110 hurdles, finishing in 15.62 seconds. Boubacar Sylla was third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.94 seconds. Homewood’s 4x100 relay team place second (43.57). Stephon May and Josh Thomas tied for second in the high jump after posting 6-2. Thomas won the long jump with a jump of 23-1 and finished second in the triple jump (46 feet). Patrick McMahon won the discus competition (138-0). John Michael Hurry placed third in the javelin throw (152-0.5).

