The Reset: Baseball on 5-game win streak

× Expand Sarah Finnegan The Homewood High School baseball team practices on January 25, 2018.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Homewood High School baseball team picked up a 12-2 win over West Point on Monday. John Hale hurled six innings, allowing two runs on four hits to go with eight strikeouts. Josh Hall went 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Ben Teel finished 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.

The Patriots extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-2 win over Hueytown on Tuesday. Homewood scored three runs over the fifth and sixth innings to claim the victory. Hunter Keim entered with two runners on and no outs in the fifth, and promptly eliminated the threat. He picked up the win, allowing no hits across the final three innings.

Homewood racked up 14 hits in a 13-3 win over Clay-Chalkville on Thursday. Teel had a big night on the mound and at the plate. He picked up the win, allowing one run in four innings. At the dish, he hit two home runs and a double and drove in five runs. Hall hit his first career home run and scored three runs. Daniel Patton and Jake Miller each got two hits.

SOCCER

Homewood’s girls soccer team defeated Hazel Green, 5-0, on Monday. The boys team took down Shades Valley, 5-0, on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the girls grabbed a narrow 3-2 win over Huntsville. The girls picked up another win on Saturday, beating East Limestone, 3-0. The Patriots were deemed co-champions of the Shamrock Invitational in Cullman.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood High softball team was unable to overcome a strong offensive performance by Briarwood, falling to the Lions, 11-3, on Tuesday. On Friday, Pelham knocked off Homewood, 18-0.

TENNIS

The Homewood High girls tennis team fell to Jasper, 5-4, on Tuesday, while the boys fell 9-0. Later in the week, the girls defeated Clay-Chalkville, 8-1.

TRACK AND FIELD

On Thursday, the Homewood outdoor track and field teams competed in the Hewitt-Trussville 7-way Meet. For the girls, Jasmine Griffin won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.29. Lainey Phelps ran the 800 in 2:18.27 to win the title. Griffin (first, 14.72) and Makiyah Sills (third, 15.81) earned podium spots in the 100 hurdles. Griffin (46.10) and Sills (47.51) swept the top two spots in the 300 hurdles. The 4x100 relay team won the competition with a time of 49.10. Christian Hill won the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 8 inches. Alex Brooks cleared 11-4 to win the pole vault competition.

For the boys, Will Stone ran the 1600 in 4:27.79 to finish second. Boubacar Sylla came home third in the 300-meter hurdles in 43.13. The 4x100 relay team ran 44.10 and finished second. Sam Dill placed second in the triple jump with a tally of 40-10.5. Eli Brooks cleared 12 feet in the pole vault to finish second. Patrick McMahon placed second in the discus throw (134-6). The Patriots grabbed the top two spots in the javelin. John Michael Hurry's 155-8 won the event, followed by 145-5 by Eli Brooks.

Three Homewood athletes competed in the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York over the weekend. Josh Thomas competed in the Championship division and finished 27th in the country by jumping 45-4. Stephon May had a personal best of 6-5 in the high jump and placed third in the Emerging Elite division. Aiya Finch jumped 37-2 and placed 11th in the Emerging Elite triple jump.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.